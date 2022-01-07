(WAND) - The HSHS system has reached its highest hospitalization level since the start of the pandemic .
The unfortunate data - 303 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Friday - is a level not seen since November 2020 (293 patients). HSHS leaders said the spike is driven by the unvaccinated, as only 20 percent of people in hospital beds received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The situation has placed a lot of strain on HSHS.
"Our nurses are physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted," said Allison Paul, interim CEO and chief nursing officer for HSHS St. John's Hospital. "While we do everything we can to support them here, we need your help within the community and the public. Our nurses have experienced genuine trauma from which they are trying to heal, but we are preparing for another battle again."
The true number of COVID-19 cases is not known, officials said, because of a testing shortage and at-home tests being available.
Anyone looking to be tested for the virus should not go to the hospital and instead should go to local testing sites or health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.