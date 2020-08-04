ILLINOIS (WAND) - Hospital Sisters Health System has reduced its workforce in Illinois and Wisconsin by 10 percent in response to issues caused by COVID-19.
HSHS officials said the hospital system saw a "significant decline" in the number of patients coming to its facilities earlier this year after the pandemic shifted how patients preferred or were allowed to use health care services. As a result, HSHS furloughed some employees and made executive pay reductions.
HSHS is now seeing a rebound in the number of patients it helps, leading to leaders inviting the majority of colleagues back to work. However, others did not return.
"In order to provide the best chance for a strong, stable future for HSHS through and after this unpredictable pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to reduce approximately 10% of our workforce in Illinois and Wisconsin," an HSHS statement said. "The majority of these colleagues are non-clinical.
"We remain strongly committed to providing high quality healthcare and to making a positive difference in the lives of our patients and our communities, especially in this time of great need.”
There are 15 Illinois and Wisconsin hospitals in the HSHS network. Hospital Sisters Health System also owns two Illinois-based physician groups, including Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants and HSHS Medical Group.
