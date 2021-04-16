DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group has opened a drive-thru care center in the Decatur area.
The HSHS Drive-Thru Care facility is open at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A. Officials said the location offers quick and convenient lab services for patients at age 3 and older from the comfort of their car.
Teams can perform routine lab services, blood pressure checks, testing services and vaccinations.
"HSHS Medical Group is excited to bring drive-thru lab services to the Decatur community,” said James Bock, MD, HSHS Medical Group chief physician executive. “We want to provide health care in a convenient, yet safe, way to better meet our patients’ needs.”
Patients can drive to the Decatur location and follow the directional signs. The location has two bays to protect the patient and medical professionals from outdoor elements.
When the patient is done, they can simply drive away. They never have to leave their car, HSHS leaders said.
An appointment is not needed for lab services, but a doctor's order from an HSHS Medical Group provider is required. COVID-19 tests must be scheduled through MyChart.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are required and can be made by calling (217)571-0510 or scheduling through MyChart.
The drive-thru facility is open for walk-ins (drive-ins) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a Monday to Friday schedule.
