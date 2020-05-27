ILLINOIS (WAND) - Employees of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) are set to return to on-site work beginning in June.
HSHS spokesperson Andrew Dilbeck said the company is making this change as Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan moves to Phase 3. Businesses, bars and some other businesses will be back open starting May 29.
The network will go through a careful transition back to normal businesses operations at HSHS Illinois worksites, Dilbeck said.
"Our active colleagues who have been working remotely throughout the pandemic will soon resume working onsite, starting June 1," Dilbeck's statement said. "Based on guidance from health professionals and government agencies, we will continue processes to keep our patients and colleagues safe."
Measures the HSHS system are taking including mandatory masking and social distancing rules. There will be self-administered temperature screenings for all employees.
HSHS has central Illinois hospitals in Decatur, Springfield, Effingham and Shelbyville.
