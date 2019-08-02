SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and the Shelby County Farm Bureau is hosting a health and wellness fair Friday.
The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor's Center.
There will be a variety of health care vendors giving free health screenings and information.
There will be sleep apnea testing, dairy jeopardy, hearing screens, body mechanics and more.
"The farm bureau was looking to provide farmers and community members with a health and wellness fair," said Madison McFadden, manager of the Shelby County Farm Bureau. "We hope to have a great turnout and build on the partnership with Good Shepherd to make this an annual event."