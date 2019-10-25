SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and Shelbyville High School are hosting their 7th annual Tackle Breast Cancer football game
The game will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Shelbyville High School
Good Shepherd will have a booth that evening during the game with information on breast cancer awareness and the Vicky Wagner Breast Cancer Assistance Fund. The fund is available to people who have a diagnosis of breast cancer and live or work in Shelby County, Illinois.
"The fund was started by Steve Koontz. His co-worker, Vicky Wagner, was going through breast cancer treatments, and he wanted to show his support," said Lorrie Hayden, co-mission leader at Good Shepherd. "The fund is to help individuals with expenses incurred during treatment."
For more information or to apply for assistance, call the Good Shepherd financial counselor at 217-774-3961, ext. 2460.