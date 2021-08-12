SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases HSHS Illinois and Memorial Health System (MHS) will be returning to its one visitor only policy.
Subject to most situations and with some exceptions the policy will go into place starting at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
The decision was made as part of the hospitals’ ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect patients and health care professionals.
Family members and other support persons will be able to call each hospital for assistance in checking on patients and should give nursing staff their contact information.
HSHS Illinois’ nine hospitals include St. John’s Hospital, Springfield; St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur; St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon; St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham; St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese; Holy Family Hospital, Greenville; Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville; St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield; and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland.
Memorial Health System’s five hospitals include Memorial Medical Center, Springfield; Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln; Decatur Memorial Hospital; Passavant Area Hospital, Jacksonville; and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
The new guidelines for both hospital systems are as follows:
- At HSHS IL hospitals, visitors under the age of 18 continue to be prohibited, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care. Memorial Health System prohibits visitors who are 16 years old and younger unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.
- Emergency department: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit. (No visitors will be allowed in the ED for adult patients at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.)
- Inpatient adult: One visitor during the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. One overnight visitor permitted at MHS hospitals.
- Inpatient at end-of-life: Two visitors. Please call the appropriate hospital (see list below) for guidance in specific situations.
- Inpatient obstetrics and maternity: Two support persons; one overnight visitor at MHS hospitals.
- Pediatrics, inpatient and outpatient: Two parents/guardians.
- Surgery/procedure, inpatient and outpatient: One visitor in the waiting area only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
- Outpatient services: Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.
- Any patient with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: One support person.
- No visitors are allowed for patients being treated or evaluated for COVID-19 until a COVID-19 infection is ruled out.
The two health systems will also continue the screening process for anyone entering their hospitals.
Individuals will not be allowed to enter if their temperature is above 100.4 F, if they display symptoms of acute respiratory illness, including coughing, shortness of breath and sore throat, or if they refuse to wear a mask.
Family members and friends can call hospitals for assistance at the following numbers. Each hospital will also have limited access at designated entrances.
Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln: 217-732-2161. Main Lobby and Emergency entrances open.
Decatur Memorial Hospital: 217-876-2003. Kirkland and Emergency entrances open.
Passavant Area Hospital, Jacksonville: 217-245-9541. Main Lobby and Emergency West entrances open. Passavant’s transitional care unit is closed to all visitors.
Memorial Medical Center, Springfield: 217-788-3000. Main Lobby and Emergency entrances open.
Taylorville Memorial Hospital: 217-707-5555. Main Lobby, South Entrance and Emergency entrances open.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville: 217-774-3961. Main Lobby and Emergency entrances open.
HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville: 618-664-1230. Main, Rehab/Physical Therapy and Emergency entrances open.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham: 217-342-2121. Prairie Heart Institute/Outpatient Entrance, Main Lobby and Emergency (24/7) entrances open.
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon: 618-234-2120. Emergency entrance open for patients only. Outpatients and visitors must enter the facility at the blue “Outpatient” sign/entrance. Those with O’Fallon Health Center appointments should use the health center entrance.
HSHS St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield: 217-324-2191. Main Lobby and Emergency entrances open.
HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield: 217-544-6464. Main Lobby, Women and Children’s Center Lobby and Emergency entrances open.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese: 618-526-4511. Main, Medical Office Building Entrance and Emergency entrances open.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland: 618-651-2600. Main, Medical Office Building and Emergency entrances open.
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur: 217-464-2966. Main Lobby and Emergency entrances open.
