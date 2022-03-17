DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Illinois Division recently is offering scholarships to students pursuing a career in nursing.
Students can earn up to $20,000 of funding for educational expenses. The HSHS Scholars program is open to students attending an accredited nursing program.
On top of the financial help, scholarship recipients will have a job once they graduate and pass their boards in an HSHS Illinois Division hospital.
Interested students can apply at hshs.org/ILnursingscholarship. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022. The top candidates will be chosen for interviews.
“I recommend applying for the HSHS scholarship program because it is a great way to help pay for school and also gives you a head start in starting your career in nursing,” said Ciarra Marreo, RN, a recent recipient of HSHS Scholars funding. “Once graduating, the anxiety you feel preparing for the NCLEX and searching for a job is intense. This scholarship ensures that you have a job in your desired specialty after graduation and the residency program is very beneficial in helping new grads grow.
For questions about the HSHS Scholars program, email ILscholarships@hshs.org.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.