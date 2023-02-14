SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Illinois hospitals are lifting visitor restrictions and returning to pre-pandemic guidelines.
The changes are effective Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Visitation in high-risk areas or for patients with communicable diseases will be at the discretion of local hospital leadership.
Departmental leadership can restrict the number of visitors at any point for the safety of patients and colleagues.
Masking is still mandatory in healthcare facilities for all patients, visitors and colleagues.
Medical grade masks will be provided to visitors if they do not have one.
Visitors should not enter a hospital if they:
• are experiencing COVID-19, influenza or other potentially infectious illness symptoms.
• tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.
These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.