MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular are opening a state-of-the-art clinic in Mattoon on June 8.
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Mattoon, located at 101 Coles Centre Pkwy., Suite 100, will offer primary care and walk-in care and will add an orthopedic surgery outreach clinic in mid-July with obstetrics/gynecology and additional specialties in the near future.
The clinic will also house Prairie Cardiovascular. Advanced imaging services will be offered by HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
“We are excited to bring patient-first primary and specialty care to the Mattoon community,” said Melinda Clark, HSHS Medical Group chief executive officer. “Our partnership with Prairie Cardiovascular and St. Anthony’s makes this a one-stop shop for primary care with ongoing growth in specialty care as well.”
“The doctors of Prairie have a longstanding commitment to our patients in Mattoon, and we look forward to expanding access to care in this new location,” said Dr. John Scherschel, president of Prairie Cardiovascular and one of three cardiologists serving patients in Mattoon.
