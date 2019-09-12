HSHS adding Shelbyville hospital to list of affiliates

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group is hosting an open house and blessing for a new facility in Decatur.

The new facility is at 176 W. Mound Rd.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the event going until 7:30 p.m.

Officials attending the event include:

  • Melinda Clark, CEO, HSHS Medical Group
  • Loren Hughes, MD, President, HSHS Medical Group
  • Michael Hicks, MBA, FACHE, President and CEO, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
  • Julie Moore-Wolfe, Mayor, City of Decatur
  • Fr. Rick Weltin, St. Thomas the Apostle Church