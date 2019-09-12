DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group is hosting an open house and blessing for a new facility in Decatur.
The new facility is at 176 W. Mound Rd.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the event going until 7:30 p.m.
Officials attending the event include:
- Melinda Clark, CEO, HSHS Medical Group
- Loren Hughes, MD, President, HSHS Medical Group
- Michael Hicks, MBA, FACHE, President and CEO, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Julie Moore-Wolfe, Mayor, City of Decatur
- Fr. Rick Weltin, St. Thomas the Apostle Church