(WAND)- With flu season upon us, and as COVID-19 and the Delta variant continue to widespread throughout communities, HSHS Medical Group, HSHS Illinois hospitals and Prairie Cardiovascular are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.
“Vaccinations are the most effective tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and flu,” said Marc McCleary, MD, a family medicine physician and associate medical director with HSHS Medical Group. “Getting vaccinated for both viruses is beneficial to your health, the health of your loved ones and the health of your community.”
Appointments to receive flu vaccines are available at several HSHS Medical Group locations in Central and Southern Illinois. To make an appointment, just call your HSHS Medical Group primary care office or schedule one via MyChart.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of people get the flu every year; hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized; and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year.
HSHS Medical Group also provides COVID-19 vaccinations at HSHS Drive-Thru Care locations in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon, Illinois.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination with HSHS Medical Group, including third dose and booster availability, please visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.