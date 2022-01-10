ILLINOIS (WAND) – HSHS Medical Group is now offering Pfizer COVID boosters to individuals 12 years and older.
HSHS Medical Group is allowing the boosters for those 12 and up, under the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“COVID cases are skyrocketing in Illinois. Because of the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant, getting your booster is now just as vital as your first and second doses of COVID vaccine,” says James M. Bock, MD, chief physician executive of HSHS Medical Group. “With the recent increase in COVID cases in Illinois our clinics are very busy. HSHS Medical Group drive-thru appointments for testing and vaccines are booking up quickly. And our colleagues in local HSHS hospitals are working hard to care for an influx of patients with critical needs due to COVID, as well as continuing to care for those without COVID who need hospitalization. Please get the vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones as well as to help your local health care workers manage this surge.”
HSHS Drive-Thru Care in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon has the following COVID vaccine options available:
- First and second doses for individuals 12 years and older. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a guardian present to receive the vaccine.
- Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna for individuals with compromised immune systems. It should be 28 days or longer since the second dose was received.
- Pfizer boosters are available to individuals 12+ years old five months or longer since the second dose was received. Moderna boosters are available for individuals 18+ years old six months or longer since the second dose was received.
Return to work or school tests can be scheduled by appointment if you have no symptoms or mild to moderate symptoms, at HSHS Medical Group’s drive-thru, retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, or utilize other public testing sites.
Vaccine appointments may also be scheduled by calling 1-844-216-4707.
Testing appointments may not be scheduled by phone and must be scheduled online via MyHSHS.
Additional days and times may be added based on available vaccine supplies and clinic days. Visit www.vaccines.gov/search for other vaccine and testing options in your area.
To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.