DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group will be acquiring Vita Center for Women.
The acquisition becomes effective Oct. 21.
Vita has locations at 544 W. Pershing Rd., Decatur, 1750 E. Lakeshore Dr., Decatur, 101 E. Ninth St., Pana, 2 W. Adams St., Sullivan, and 207 S. Pine St., 1st Floor, Shelbyville.
Vita also cares for patients full time at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.
Six physicians and eight advanced practice clinicians will transition to HSHS Medical Group.
Patients will be notified by letter with more details in the coming weeks.
“Vita has a long-standing relationship with HSHS Medical Group. I appreciate the character and integrity of HSHS, and our core values align well. They have shown not only a commitment to Vita, but the citizens of Macon County and the communities they serve,” said Jeff Pfeiffer, MD, FACOG, the owner of Vita.
“Vita has a wonderful tradition of high-quality women’s health care in the Decatur region,” said Melinda Clark, chief executive officer of HSHS Medical Group. “We are honored to welcome them to our growing team of specialists, primary care physicians and advanced practice clinicians in the Decatur area.”
Vita was founded in 2011. Their medical team includes physicians, advanced practice clinicians and certified midwives. Vita provides generalized obstetrics and gynecology services. They are one of the largest gynecology groups in Illinois.
Other services include a comprehensive weight loss program, a full line of aesthetic services, integrative medicine and functional medicine.
“Our team is very progressive and forward-thinking,” said Dr. Pfeiffer. “If a new technology or medical technique comes out, we research it. If the service is validated, we share it with our patients.”
“Vita has made great progress toward improving women’s health care in Macon County and HSHS Medical Group can take us to the next level. It was a good choice not just strategically, but ethically,” said Dr. Pfeiffer.
Vince Noel, vice president of strategy and business development at HSHS Medical Group said, “The Vita acquisition fits our ongoing recruitment plan for continuous expansion of primary and specialty care services in the Decatur region. We are always looking for committed physicians and advanced practice clinicians to join our growing team.”