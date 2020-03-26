(WAND) - HSHS Medical Group is waiving the fee for Anytime Care virtual visits related to the screening and evaluation of coronavirus, COVID-19.
Anytime Care lets patients get medical care without leaving home 24/7.
When patients call 1-844-391-4747 or visit www.anytimecare.com they will talk to a board-certified medical provider.
Those medical providers can diagnose and treat non-emergent health problems and prescribe medications. If needed, they can refer you for an in-person visit.
When you request a visit, a time will be arranged with the next available provider. You do not have to make an appointment ahead of time. If the wait time is long, you have the option to leave your name, and they will call you back.
"Using Anytime Care helps patients minimize possible exposure to COVID-19 with a virtual visit," Melinda Clark, chief executive officer of HSHS Medical Group, said. "Anytime Care providers are equipped to assess patients who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and provide instructions on next steps for the patient's health and the safety of those around them."
Any lab tests associated with the virtual visit are billed to the patient's insurance.
All calls not related to COVID-19 will be charged the normal $29 fee.