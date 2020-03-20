ILLINOIS (WAND) - Hospitals with the HSHS system and Memorial Health System are no longer accepting most visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release from hospital officials said the decision was made in order to slow the spread of the virus and protect patients and health care professionals. Restrictions are now in effect at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Other hospitals in these networks will start these restrictions by 7 a.m. Saturday.
Family members and support persons of patients are asked to give nursing staff their contact information. They are allowed to call each hospital for assistance in checking on patients.
The exceptions to the new visitor policies are as follows:
- One support person will be allowed per patient in the maternity department. This must be the same person for the duration of the patient’s stay.
- Patients undergoing surgery are permitted one support person over the age of 18.
- Patients undergoing emergency care are permitted one support person over the age of 18.
- Visitors under the age of 18 continue to be prohibited, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.
- Pediatric inpatients may have one parent or guardian as their support person.
- Patients reporting for outpatient services should ask their support person to wait in the car until the visit is over.
- Exemptions are also permitted for patients on end-of-life care. Please call the appropriate hospital (see list below) for guidance in specific situations.
More details can be found in the PDF document attached to this story.