SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) —The Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) increases it's employee minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Nearly 3,000 HSHS colleagues throughout Wisconsin and Illinois will see the rate increase, and the changes made will stand as a multi-million-dollar annual investment from HSHS.
Currently, about only half of those colleagues are earning a rate below $15/hour while the other half are already earning above $15/hour.
HSHS headquarters is located in Springfield, Illinois and is comprised of 9 hospitals in Illinois, 6 hospitals in Wisconsin, plus 183 clinics in Illinois through Prairie Heart Institute and HSHS Medical Group.
According to HSHS, in total across the system they employs approximately 13,000 individuals across two states – 8,600 in Illinois and 4,400 in Wisconsin.
For several years now, the HSHS minimum wage rates in Illinois and Wisconsin have remained higher than the respective state minimum wage rates. The state minimum wage in Wisconsin right now is $7.25/hour. And in Illinois the state minimum wage is currently $11/hour.
“We feel it’s important to raise the HSHS minimum wage rate even a step higher right now so that we can better retain and attract the most engaged, committed and talented people to fulfill our healing mission,” said HSHS President and CEO Damond Boatwright.
Boatwright continues, “HSHS is committed to investing in our colleagues by providing a total compensation and benefits package that recognizes each individual for their personal contribution to the exceptional service our patients expect.”
This HSHS minimum wage increase will apply to a number of entry level positions.
“We truly hope this rate increase helps reinforce how much we respect and care about the important work these colleagues are doing around the clock,” said Boatwright. “Some of these colleagues are the ones helping keep patient rooms clean. Some help nourish our patients and their loved ones by preparing and serving food in our ministries. They help get our patients registered and checked-in when they arrive for care. And others help with important clinical work that truly makes our Page 2 of 2 organization able to provide the great care that we do. We need more caring people in these roles at HSHS.”
To search for open positions at HSHS, please visit their website.
The minimum wage rate increase will start on October 31, 2021, with salary increases for nearly all 13,000 HSHS employees to follow shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.