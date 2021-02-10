ILLINOIS (WAND) - The COVID-19 pandemic put a major dent in flu cases, according to officials with an Illinois medical group.
Influenza cases have reached an all-time low, HSHS officials said. The organization said a sharp drop happened in the last year alone.
In early February of 2020, there were 700 positive flu cases reported in HSHS. Reports showed that number ballooned to over 2,000 cases by the end of April.
By contrast, since the beginning of September 2020, HSHS reports less than 50 positive flu cases in central and southern Illinois.
Why did this drastic drop happen? Health leaders point to precautions taken since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"The public health measures which have been put into place around masking, social distancing, limiting gatherings, hand-washing ... all of those have helped prevent the spread of the flu, which is predominantly a respiratory pathogen," said Dr. Gurpreet Mander, chief physician executive with HSHS Illinois.
Mander noted more people opted to take the flu shot in the current flu season.
Primary care officers of HSHS Medical Group are offering flu vaccines for patients.
