SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- As part of March’s Caffeine Awareness Month, HSHS Medical Group and HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield share how and why caffeine is in more products now than ever.
Experts say caffeine is a stimulant that affects our body and brains and is commonly found in soda, smoothies, candy, energy drinks, granola bars, water, etc.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 80% of U.S. adults consume caffeine daily, and although it can help with alertness, health experts say overdoing it can cause dangerous side effects including:
- Increased risk of heart attack
- Increased blood pressure
- Insomnia
- Skin aging and wrinkling
- Headaches
- Increased anxiety
One known effect of caffeine is how it negatively stimulates the adrenal glands.
Officials say the adrenal glands sit on the kidneys and have a role in releasing hormones when we are confronted with stress. When caffeine is consumed, these glands are stimulated to release adrenaline into the body. This can affect sleep patterns and make us less alert in the morning and throughout the day.
“Caffeine is a stimulant and although it takes about 30 minutes to take effect, it can remain in your system for eight to 10 hours,” says Katharine Beberman, registered dietitian with Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group in Springfield.
The FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine daily for adults, however some people are more sensitive to the effects of caffeine and how fast it breaks down in the body, so less is recommended. Keep in mind, the amount of caffeine contained in foods and beverages varies widely.
- One 8-ounce cup of black coffee: 95 mg
- One 8-ounce cup of green tea: 35-70 mg
- One 8-ounce energy drink: 50-250 mg
- One 12-ounce can of cola: 40-50 mg
- One 8-ounce can energy coffee: 145 mg
Caffeine is not recommended for children, women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, and those who are breast feeding. It also should not be mixed with certain medications so talking with your health care provider about medication management is important.
Experts suggest if you decide to lower your caffeine intake, drink more water to avoid dehydration and cut back gradually to avoid withdrawal symptoms such as headache and anxiety.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.