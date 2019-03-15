EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital is getting a new Director of Performance Improvement.
Jeff Vail has accepted the position.
Vail joined HSHS in 2014 as an analyst for the Divisional Process Improvement group. Prior to joining HSHS, Vail worked in system design, process improvement and various operational roles.
Vail has a bachelor's degree in physics and a master's degree in information systems, both from Eastern Illinois University. He also has achieved Lean and Six Sigma Black Belt certifications, and a Leadership Operational Excellence certificate.