EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital is no longer allowing visitors due the spread of COVID-19.
As of noon, March 19, no visitors will be allowed, and the hospital's lobby will be closed.
Those with loved ones in the hospital may check on them by calling (217) 342-2121.
There are several exceptions to the "no visitor" policy. These include:
- Obstetrical patients are allowed one support person who needs to be the same throughout the stay
- Pediatric inpatients under the age of 18 are allowed one parent or guardian
- Patients seeking emergency services or those having surgery are allowed one support person who must be over the age of 18 unless they are the parent
Those reporting for outpatient services should ask their support person to wait in the car until they are alerted testing is complete