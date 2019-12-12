SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital will undergo another expansion in the new year.
Vice President of Strategy for HSHS Central Illinois Division, Julie Goebel, said just this week, the hospital received approval from the state for its ICU renovation and expansion project.
"The money for the project comes from St. John's Hospital," Goebel said. "We fund the project ourselves, but Illinois is a certificate need state. Certain projects, if they exceed a dollar threshold ... you need regulatory approval."
The $17 million project will allow St. John's to make needed upgrades to the current ICU, which is more than 20 years old.
"The ICU area that will be renovated has not been substantially updated in the past 20 to 30 years," Goebel said. "It will bring them all up to current standards of care. They're going to be state-of-the-art and provide a much larger healing environment for our patients and caregivers."
The expansion will increase the number of beds in both the ICU and the medical and surgical area to keep up with the high number of patients.
"We'll be increasing our bed capacity by 40 beds," Goebel said. "Thirty-two of those will be adult medical surgical beds (and) eight will be ICU."
Work on the expansion will begin after the first of the year. Goebel said the ICU should be completed in three years.