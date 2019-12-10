SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital get approval for a $17.2 million intensive care unit renovation and expansion project.
Approval for the project came from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board Tuesday.
St. John's said the project will update outdated ICU rooms and add eight new ICU beds. It will also add 32 medical/surgical beds in existing spaces on the third and fourth floors, bringing the total number of licensed beds to 422.
The project will start in the first quarter of 2020.