HSHS St. John's Hospital takes part in active shooter exercise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An active shooting can occur anywhere and hospitals are taking safety measures to prepare in case of an emergency.
On Saturday, HSHS St. John's Hospital staff members had an active shooting training. The Springfield Police Department, Springfield Fire Department, other agencies, and the hospital staff were all there to take part in the active shooter exercise.
"We're just working on our initial plans and how we're going to respond. A lot of it has to do with our internal seurity and la enforcement and how that's going to work. We hope that never happens but we have to be prepared for it. Active shooters are happening all over the place and healthcare is not immune to that," said with the EMS and Emergency Management Facilitator, Brian Churchill.
He says, there was about a total of 30 participants presented with different scenarios.
"We teach run, hide and fight," he said.
He says though it's catered to the hospital, these training methods can be used anywhere. In a local grocery store, the mall or even at the movies.
"We pray we never have to use them," he said.
Interior shots were not permitted during the training.