SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital is hosting the HSHS Central Illinois Division Nursing Exemplar Awards in honor of National Nurses Week.
The ceremony will recognize nurses at all of the HSHS hospitals in central Illinois.
Nurses from the CID hospitals will be honored for:
• Excellence in Nursing
• Charge Nurse of the Year
• Educator of the Year
• Rookie of the Year
• Preceptor of the Year
• Partner in Nursing
• Nurse Leader of the Year
The event is being held from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Dove Conference Center in the Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS St. John's Hospital.