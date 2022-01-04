SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – HSHS St. John's and Springfield Memorial Hospitals has released their list of top baby names of 2021.
This years most popular girl and boy names in Springfield are Amelia and Noah.
The name Amelia has been the most popular girls’ name in Springfield for the three years in a row, while Noah is the new leader for the most popular boys’ name, dethroning 2020's most popular boy name Oliver.
They also released most popular baby names in Decatur. For that city, Amelia was the most popular name for girls and Oliver was the most popular boys' name.
“We love meeting all of the moms who come to St. John’s for their child’s birth,” said Jessica Gonko, nurse manager of the women and infants center at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. “This past year was again very different for moms and dads welcoming a new baby into their lives. We are glad we can be here to help them during this new world we are all navigating.”
According to officials a total of 21 babies were named Amelia at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital, while 22 babies were bestowed with the name Noah.
“While last year continued to present a very unique challenge as COVID-19 restrictions prevented grandparents, siblings and friends from visiting, our new parents had more time to themselves to bond with their new babies,” said Kathryn Patrick, nurse manager of Family Maternity Suites, the maternity unit at Springfield Memorial Hospital. “We look forward to when we can safely lift our visitor restrictions.”
Rounding out the top 10 most popular girls’ names at the two hospitals in 2021 were Sophia (19), Olivia (14), Ava (14), Addison (9), Everly (8), Nova (7) and, in a four-way tie for eighth place, Lillian, Lyla, Stella and Harper with six girls each receiving one of the names.
The remaining top 10 most popular boys’ names were Jackson and Owen (16 each) in second place, Nolan and Grayson (15 each) in fourth place, Benjamin and Oliver (14 each) in sixth place, Elijah (11) and Sawyer and Archer (9 each) tied for ninth place.
