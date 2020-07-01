SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital received a $10,000 grant for the neonatal intensive care unit through the Pampers Bright Beginnings NICU Technology Grant.
St. John's was one of 15 hospitals selected to receive the grant.
The money will be used to purchase iPads for the patient areas to help connect parents with their babies when they cannot be with them in person.
NICU nurse manager Diedra Steward said, "We are so thrilled to receive the Pampers Bright Beginnings NICU Technology Grant for our NICU. Parents want to be with their baby the entire time, but that is extremely difficult for them when other life events and responsibilities happen. These iPads will be a great way for the nurses to help connect parents with their babies."
The NICU is being expanded and updated to provide single family patient rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.