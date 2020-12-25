SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department confirms a patient at HSHS St. John's in Springfield suffered second degree burns after a fire broke out in her room at the hospital.
The Springfield Fire Department and HSHS St. John’s Hospital officials are investigating the Christmas Eve fire at the hospital.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was a small fire in a patient room on the third floor and a cause is unknown.
Hospital officials said patients in the area of the fire have been moved to another part of the hospital, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
