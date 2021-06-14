SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital has issued updated visitor guidelines following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.
The hospital will continue to screen visitors upon entry. People must still wear masks in all health care settings at all times, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
New visitor guidelines for the emergency department, inpatient units, surgery, outpatient diagnostic and therapy services, and patients with an intellectual and/or developmental disability and/or cognitive impairments have been issued. They are attached to this story in a PDF document.
Guidelines for what constitutes approved visitors and support persons are also in the document.
