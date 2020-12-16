SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Region 3 COVID-19 vaccine hub HSHS St. John's Hospital said it has received the region's Pfizer allocation and started giving it to hospital colleagues.
As one of the state's Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers (RHCC), HSHS St. John's has the vaccine allocations for each of Region 3's 18 counties. The hospital said representatives from four of those counties picked up their vaccines Wednesday, as well as Memorial Health System.
The hospital began administered vaccines to clinical colleagues who provide direct patient care. Each person who was vaccinated voluntary consented to receiving the vaccine.
HSHS is not requiring colleagues to be vaccinated. It is recommending employees do so when it is available to them.
The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at HSHS St. John's went to Registered Nurse Sally Tamizuddin, who works as a critical care nurse, and Dr. Prashant Jagtap, the medical director of critical care at St. John's. The hospital said vaccines were administered smoothly and safely.
“I’ve worked as a critical care nurse for eight years at St. John’s and it has been my honor to serve patients in this capacity. It has been a challenging time during this pandemic, and I am so grateful that the vaccines have arrived,” Tamizuddin said. “This will help me continue to serve my patients safely since I know how much they need my care.”
“We are so grateful to have the vaccine available to our frontline colleagues this week," Dr. Jagtap said. "Vaccinations give us an additional tool to help our colleagues stay healthy to serve our patients as we continue to battle this pandemic in our hospital.”
The hospital said it will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines as it works to figure out at which phases colleages will get the vaccine. The hospital is working closely with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health for planning future vaccine allocations.
“We are honored to serve as the RHCC for our region and help coordinate getting the vaccines to nearby counties as well as start to offer these vaccinations to our colleagues,” said E.J. Kuiper, HSHS Illinois President and CEO. “We will continue to offer the vaccine to our colleagues in the coming weeks and encourage them to take it when it is available. We are so grateful for their service at HSHS St. John’s especially during this challenging time.”
HSHS officials said it will be months before the vaccine is available for all community members. Leaders are encouraging people to continue following COVID-19 mitigation measures, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.