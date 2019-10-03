DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will host a blessing of the animals on Thursday, October 3 at 5:30 p.m. in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.
The service will be at St. Mary's Hospital Cancer Care Center Healing Garden, 1990 E. Lake Shore Dr. in Decatur.
Father Nick Husain will perform the blessing during a brief ceremony.
People are encouraged to bring their pets for a blessing in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
The event is free and open to the public.
Pet treats for the event were donated by Millie & Bo's Barkery.