DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A hospital in central Illinois received a “C” rating for safety from a publication.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade looked at hospitals across the WAND-TV viewing area and gave the “C” grade to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. Of other HSHS hospitals, St. John’s received an “A” grade in the spring 2019 period and St. Anthony’s got a “B”. Outside of HSHS, Decatur Memorial Hospital claimed a “A” rating.
A statement from St. Mary’s Hospital disputed the rating.
“The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is just one company’s interpretation of data,” the hospital said. “Nothing has changed at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital from a safety perspective since our ‘A’ last fall. We are as committed as ever to safety and high quality care for our patients.”
The Leapfrog rating system is available at this link. Hospitals can be searched by city throughout Illinois.