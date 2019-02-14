DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital has announced their new President and CEO.
Michael Hicks accepted an offer and will begin serving April 1.
Hicks spent the past two decades with UChicago Medicine: Ingalls Memorial, a non-for-profit. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president and chief operating officer.
"I am very excited to have Mike join our St. Mary's team and am confident he will continue to build on the wonderful things happening there," said EJ Kuiper, president and CEO of the HSHS Central Illinois Division.
Hicks received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Purdue University in 1987. He also has a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.