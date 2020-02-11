(WAND) - Tuesday is World Day of the Sick. It has been recognized for 28 years.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital held a prayer service to honor those suffering from disease and sickness.
The day is meant to be spent in prayer for the sick and their loved ones.
The service was held in the main lobby of the hospital Tuesday morning.
"It is important for us to recognize the spiritual aspect of healing as well as the clinical expertise of our doctors and nurses, said Sr. Ritamary Brown, a health advocate at St. Mary's Hospital. "For those who serve in Catholic health ministry this is a time to reflect on caring for those who are sick as well as those who provide care to them."