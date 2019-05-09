DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is hosting a public reception Thursday afternoon for the new president and CEO.
It was announced in February that Michael Hicks would take over.
Hicks moved to Decatur and started as St. Mary's president and CEO last month. H
The reception will be from 3 to 5 in the hospital's main lobby.
Hicks spent the past two decades with UChicago Medicine: Ingalls Memorial, a non-for-profit. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president and chief operating officer.
Hicks received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Purdue University in 1987. He also has a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.