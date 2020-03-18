DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital has started screening emergency department patients for COVID-19 in a triage area near the ER entrance.
St. Mary's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Barnell said, "Using the CDC algorithm, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is screening for patients with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms prior to a visit to the emergency room. These precautions are to ensure the safety of our colleagues and other patients seeking treatment for non-respiratory distress at our hospital, not those seeking to be tested for COVID-19."
Patients will be screened in the area just outside of the emergency department. Those without respiratory symptoms will then be sent to the emergency department check-in area.
If someone has respiratory symptoms, they will go to a portable screening bay to be assessed.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is also operating a regional respiratory hub. Those hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. People are asked to call ahead at (217) 872-0953.
As a reminder, if you believe you are experience possible symptoms of COVID-19, do not go to the emergency room. First, call your primary care physician. If you do not have a primary doctor, you can call the Illinois Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 1-800-889-3931.