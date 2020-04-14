(WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital announced Tuesday it is offering voluntary furlough to colleagues due to a decline in the use of healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive leaders with HSHS St. Mary's are taking salary reductions of up to 30 percent for that same reason.
In a statement, the hospital said:
"We know these decisions come at an extremely difficult time for our colleagues and the communities we serve. We remain fully committed to taking the necessary steps that are essential to protect your safety and the safety and quality of care for our patients."