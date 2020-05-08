DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Monday, May 11, HSHS St.Mary's Hospital will resume elective surgeries.
Those who had previously scheduled surgeries delayed because of Governor Pritzker's Stay at Home order during April will be contacted by their surgeon's office in the next few weeks.
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will be following all Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines to ensure the safety of patients and staff. Included in these IDPH guidelines that the hospital will be following are:
• All patients preparing for an elective procedure must have a negative COVID-19 test on file within 72 hours of a scheduled procedure and must self-quarantine after being tested until the day of surgery to limit their risk of exposure. If you have a surgery or procedure scheduled, you will receive instructions from your provider or the hospital on next steps. If applicable, patients will be informed during a pre-surgical call the most convenient place to undergo this testing. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will only be testing patients scheduled for procedures at an HSHS facility.
• The patient’s one support person that will be allowed to accompany them the day of their surgery will be screened.
• The hospital’s current visitor restrictions will still applu to minimize traffic within the hospital to keep patients and the community safe.
Also, all patients and visitors will be required to wear a mask inside the building at all times. Patients can bring their own or use the one's the hospital offers. Pateints and visitors will also be screened as they enter the hospital the day of surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.