DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- In celebration of Earth Day, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital held a special prayer service and planted a Japanese maple tree on the hospitals' campus.
The service honored the importance of conserving energy, reducing waste, and treating the planet with respect and care.
The tree is planted near the new HSHS Medical Group Multi-Specialty Clinic on the hospitals' campus.
As part of the service, spiritual care minister Joe Allen blessed the newly planted tree.
"We plant this tree and join together in prayer to help us reflect on the gift of our planet as well as give thanks right here in our small part of this earth," said Allen.
