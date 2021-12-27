DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is updating its visitor guidelines due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
Effective December 28, 2021, only one visitor will be allowed to accompany or visit with a patient.
All visitors will follow hospital-specific processes for entry, including temperature checks and being screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. In addition, medical grade masks (non-cloth) are mandatory.
Visitors must be age 18 or older, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.
No visitors are allowed for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis and those confirmed positive for COVID-19.
HSHS St. Mary's releases the following guidelines for specific areas in the hospital:
Emergency department:
- Adult patient: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
- Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
Inpatient units:
- Adult inpatients: One visitor per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Women and infants center: Two support persons during delivery who must remain the same for the duration of the hospital stay.
- End-of-life patients: Two visitors per patient.
Surgery (inpatient and outpatient):
- One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services:
- One visitor may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.
- Patients receiving outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have their visitor wait outside until services are complete.
Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments:
- One support person.
Visitor guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities. By putting these guidelines in place, St. Mary’s Hospital is exemplifying its commitment to the dignity and care of all, especially the most vulnerable among us.
End of life decisions for COVID-19 patients are at the discretion of the providing physician.
For more information about HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, visit stmarysdecatur.com.
