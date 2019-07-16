SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A pediatric surgeon with the HSHS system of hospitals in Springfield is charged with aggravated domestic battery.
Court records show the battery charge, along with a count of unlawful restraint, were filed against Dr. John Sandoval. The suspect appeared in court for the first time in connection to those charges Tuesday.
WAND-TV did not hear back from Springfield police in attempts to learn more about why Sandoval is facing those charges.
HSHS leaders responded to the station’s request for comment, saying Sandoval faces discipline for his alleged actions.
“HSHS takes criminal allegations of this nature very seriously,” said HSHS Medical Group Communications Director Craig Brace. “Dr. Sandoval has been placed on unpaid administrative leave as this incident is investigated. HSHS leaders are working to ensure that patient care is not interrupted or affected by this situation.”
Sandoval will be in court for a preliminary hearing on July 25 at 9 a.m. in Sangamon County.