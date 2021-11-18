(WAND) - HSHS announced it will require full COVID-19 vaccinations of its employees.
The company said it intends to comply with federal vaccine mandates. It said all eligible health care workers must have received at least the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine to provide care, treatment or other services by Dec. 6, 2021. Health care workers seeking exemptions have to send requests in by Dec. 6.
The company is requiring workers to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.
A statement from HSHS said the federal mandate applies to colleagues, licensed practitioners, students, trainees, volunteers and individuals who provide care, treatment or other services for HSHS facilities and/or patients, under contract or by other arrangement.
Workers who are 100 percent remote do not need to follow the mandate. The federal government is not allowing a weekly testing option for health care workers who do not get vaccinated.
Health care workers can seek an exemption if they have "sincerely held religious beliefs against the COVID-19 vaccine or a valid medical exemption signed by their doctor," HSHS officials said.
HSHS went on to say the following:
"HSHS colleagues who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 and colleagues whose vaccination status is unknown will be contacted directly by HSHS in a variety of ways in coming days/weeks. HSHS leaders will receive information on their team members who are believed to be unvaccinated so leaders can follow up with these colleagues individually. HSHS colleagues who fail to comply with this vaccination policy will be removed from the schedule and placed on unpaid administrative leave. If following removal from the schedule, for up to two-weeks, the colleague does not provide proof of vaccination or receive an approved exemption, HSHS will accept that to mean the colleague is voluntarily resigning their position and their employment could end."
Learn more about specifics on how the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate and exemption process will work with HSHS on its website. Check the site's "COVID-19 Information" section.
