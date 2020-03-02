DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS hospitals are working with local county clerks' offices to make sure hospitalized patients still get to vote.
According to Illinois law, a qualified voter who was admitted to the hospital no more than 14 days before an election is entitled to to delivery of a vote-by-mail ballot in the hospital by a family member or someone who is registered to vote in that patient's precinct.
Here is the process hospitals are using to help hospitalized patients vote:
- Patient, family member, or registered voter who lives in the same precinct, patient's doctor, advanced practice registered nurse, or physician assistant must fill out a form stating why the patient is being treated at the hospital and why they cannot make it to the polls on March 17.
- The family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct as the patient has to take the form to the county clerk's office for review, to be notarized, and to get the patient's ballot.
- The family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct as the patient will bring the ballot back to the hospital to be filled out by the patient.
- The family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct as the patient returns the ballot to the county clerk's office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.