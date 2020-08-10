TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a second round of CARES Act funding for local public housing authorities in Illinois' 13th congressional district.
The district is getting a total of $1,128,834.
These CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program funds are to support public housing agencies as they provide housing assistance to low-income residents served by the Section 8 program.
Recipient and Amount
- Decatur Housing Authority: $166,925
- Housing Authority of Champaign County: $314,361
- Housing Authority of Christian County: $13,853
- Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington: $66,390
- Housing Authority of the County of Jersey: $25,193
- Housing Authority of the County of McLean: $40,453
- Madison County Housing Authority: $138,229
- Montgomery County Housing Authority: $11,938
- Springfield Housing Authority: $351,492
