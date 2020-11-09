(WAND) - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Carson, 69, “is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” HUD deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker said in a statement.
This comes less than a week after President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, also tested positive.
The White House hosted an in-person, indoor party on election night. Meadows and Carson attended the event.
Carson is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.
Nick Trainer, a Trump campaign aide, also tested positive for the virus, NBC News confirmed.
Several people tested positive for Covid-19, including Trump advisors and U.S. senators, after they attended a September event at the White House celebrating the nomination of now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
