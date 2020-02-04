DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – People interested in talking about their life experiences can sign up to be part of a “Human Library”.
An individual can visit this link to register as a “Human Book” at the event. Readers will have the chance to “check out” those volunteers, who will talk and answer questions about their life experiences. The Human Library Organization, a registered international nonprofit group, wants to “encourage conversation and understanding” with this event.
Currently registered volunteers will talk about bipolar disorder, post-partum depression, surviving abuse and conversion to Islam, among other topics, a press release said. More details about what a "Human Library" involves can be found here.
It's scheduled to take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Danville Public Library (319 W. Vermilion St.).
People with specific questions about the event should contact Community Engagement Librarian Jessica Augustson at (217)477-5223 or email her at jaugustson@danvillepubliclibrary.org.