REXBURG, Idaho (WAND) - Human remains found at a step-father's home were confirmed to be two missing Idaho children.
The remains of Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua Vallow, 7, were found at Chad Daybell's Fremont County home after authorities obtained a search warrant Tuesday. Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, the mother of the two children. Daybell was taken into custody on Tuesday and was questioned the same day.
As of Saturday, Daybell has not been charged. Police said an autopsy confirmed the remains belonged to Tylee and Joshua. The two had been missing since September.
Rexburg police started searching for them in November after trying to conduct a welfare check on Joshua, who was adopted and had special needs. Back in December, police said Vallow and Daybell refused to cooperate with the investigation, before leaving the state.
In February, the couple was found in Hawaii. Vallow was arrested and taken to Idaho for deserting her children. She is being held on a $1 million bond.
