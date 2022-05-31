CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said crews discovered human remains in a structure heavily damaged by fire in Champaign.
There was an occupant unaccounted for after the fire happened on the early morning of Thursday, May 26, at 4309 Stonebridge Court.
Only limited searches could be performed during the initial response because the structure was heavily damaged and unstable in many areas, firefighters said in a press release. Earlier Tuesday, demolition contractors went to the scene and continued removing debris from the structure's basement. Human remains were found during this excavation work.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office was contacted and came to the scene. The coroner's office was assisted by firefighters in removing the victim from the debris. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The investigation is a joint effort between the Champaign Fire Department and Champaign Police Department.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
