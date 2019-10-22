DUQUOIN, Ill. (WAND) - Human remains found in rural Jefferson County in 2017 have been identified.
Illinois State Police said the remains found on Dec. 4, 2017 are those of Benedetta "Beth" Bentley.
On May 23, 2010, a friend reportedly dropped off Beth Bentley at an Amtrak Station in Centralia, Illinois.
Bentley was reportedly taking a train back to her home located in Woodstock, Illinois.
She never made it home and was reported missing.
ISP said information was developed which led them to a rural location in Jefferson County where the human remains were found at a location.
Results of the investigation have been forwarded to the Jefferson County State's Attorney's office for review.
No other information has been released at this time.