DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An expert on human trafficking is set to speak at the 2019 Father Martin Mangan Lecture on Social Justice.
Laura A. Dean, an assistant professor of political science and director of the Human Trafficking Research Lab at Millikin University, will speak on "Human Trafficking Advocacy Through Education and Social Justice."
The program will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Decatur Public Library's Madden Auditorium. It is free to attend.
This is the 18th year for the annual lecture series, launched in 2001 after the death of Father Mangan. Father Mangan was the parish priest at St. James Church. He gained a national and international reputation as a defender of workers' rights in Decatur during the "War Zone" era of the 1990s.
Dean is also a regional faculty associate with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and chairs the research subcommittee on the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force.
"Human trafficking is a form of gender-based violence, recognized as a human rights violation and a crime against humanity by the United Nations," Dean said. "I will discuss the manifestations of the crime around the world and in Central Illinois, how I integrate teaching human trafficking into a social justice mission for undergraduate students at Millikin, and tips for human trafficking activism in your community."